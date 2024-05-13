Rutter’s Golf Outing Raises Nearly $1 Million

Since 2003, the Rutter's Children's Charities golf outing has raised more than $3.7 million.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has announced that in its 22nd Annual Charity Golf Outing, held May 6-7, it raised more than $980,000 to benefit local charities.

“This year’s event stands as a testament to Rutter’s partners and suppliers’ support for charitable giving,” the company noted in a statement.

Notably, the outing received an exciting boost with the presence of former professional football players Ed Reed and Torrey Smith, who graciously made a guest appearance. In recognition of their support, Rutter’s Children’s Charities donated to both the Ed Reed Foundation and the LEVEL82 Fund.

The prestigious Country Club of York, nestled in York, Pa., served as the venue for the event, drawing participation from over 160 diverse vendors, suppliers and partners. The substantial funds generated from this outing will play a pivotal role in bolstering Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ programs and initiatives throughout 2024, Rutter’s noted, furthering its commitment to making a positive difference in its communities.

“We’re immensely grateful,” said Suzanne Cramer, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “Their unwavering generosity ensures that local children and charitable organizations in our communities receive the vital support they need. Each contribution, big or small, makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Since its inception in 2003, the annual two-day golf event has been a cornerstone of Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ philanthropic efforts. Over the past 22 years, this event has played a pivotal role in raising over $3.7 million to support local children’s charities across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

In the previous year alone, the proceeds from Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ 2023 golf outing have made a significant impact. Contributions included $100,000 allocated for holiday season giveaways, $100,000 dedicated to the Rutter’s Secret Santa program and $50,000 earmarked for Local Youth Sports Leagues, among other worthy causes.

All the funds raised are used to directly improve the lives of local children and families in need.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities, Inc. is a non-profit organization operating to support charitable organizations that promote the success of the communities where Rutter’s operates.