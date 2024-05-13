Stewart’s Shops Launches $2.99 Ice Cream Pint Sale

The limited-time promotion will run from May 13-19.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of a new ice cream promotion — from May 13 to May 19, all Stewart’s prepackaged pints will be on sale for just $2.99 each.

Customers can choose from more than 30 flavors of ice cream, including gelato, sherbet and non-dairy flavors of prepackaged pints.

“Stewart’s prepackaged pints are carefully crafted at our plant with a super-rich formula that takes our already delicious ice cream to a whole new level,” the company noted. “We add more cream and less air, creating a richer, creamier taste.”

Stewart’s ice cream is made with the same fresh and local milk that was voted Best Milk in New York State, a designation earned at the New York State Fair.

Available during the sale are Stewart’s award-winning Chocolate and Mint Cookie Crumble, in addition to fan favorites like Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Crumbs Along the Mohawk, Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Peanut Butter Pandemonium.

Gelato flavors include Milk Chocolate, Salty Caramel and Pistachio. For non-dairy options, the chain stocks Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and Mint Cookie Crumble.