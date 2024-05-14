Coca-Cola Co. Launches New Insights Platform

The proprietary Coca-Cola Lens provides access to industry trends and insights to help foodservice operators grow their business.

The Coca-Cola Co. has officially launched Coca-Cola Lens, an insights platform designed to empower operators in the foodservice and retail industries to make data-driven decisions.

“As retailers and operators across the country navigate ongoing economic challenges, Coca-Cola Lens makes actionable insights more accessible, magnifying relevant trends to anticipate consumer preferences,” the company noted.

Coca-Cola’s business spans more than 250,000 retail outlets and 500,000 foodservice outlets in North America making it uniquely positioned to provide valuable, real-time insights to businesses that need them.

“Coca-Cola has always been dedicated to driving growth with our partners. With the launch of Coca-Cola Lens, we’re taking that commitment to the next level,” said Dagmar Boggs, head of foodservice at Coca-Cola North America. “Now, customers will be able to self-serve the actionable insights they need, precisely when they need them, empowering our partners to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence and agility.”

Coca-Cola Lens utilizes proprietary tools and data, plus insights from secondary and third-party sources, to bring insights into focus via a digestible, user-friendly website.

Accessible to all at Coca-ColaLens.com, the platform dives deep into the nuances of consumer behavior, and then zooms out to show the trends and context that make up the bigger picture, all with a forward-thinking outlook.

At launch, there will be 16 unique thought leadership stories covering topics as broad as macroeconomic trends and as tailored as premium water trends, with new content every quarter.

“We are launching Coca-Cola Lens to deliver on the promise to create value beyond beverages to our customers, while serving as thought partners and consultants. Together, we will navigate this dynamic landscape, leveraging data and tools to drive our business strategies forward and accelerate growth,” said Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer — retail, Coca-Cola North America.

The platform is debuting at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show on May 18 in Chicago, and attendees can hear more information during Monday’s education session, Data and Dining: Feeding Growth with Actionable Insights.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Its juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS.