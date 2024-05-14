H&S Energy Launches New Car Wash Subscription Program

California-based H&S Energy has announced the launch of its new car wash subscription program, powered by Liquid Barcodes. H&S operates more than 170 retail gasoline service stations along with c-stores under the well-known brands Extra Mile and Power Market.

H&S’s Power Market convenience stores join the world’s top convenience retailers offering a monthly subscription for car washing to deliver a frictionless and contactless solution for its customers, as well as building recurring revenue for the business.

The newly released Power Market mobile app includes:

Car Wash Subscription: Users can choose between several wash tiers and also purchase single washes

In-App Games: Users experience entertainment with an interactive in-app game

The car wash subscription project has been designed and delivered by Liquid Barcodes Inc. and led by Saurabh Swarup, GM North America.

“We are incredibly proud to work with the visionaries at H&S Energy,” said Swarup. “Subscription programs for car wash and beverages encourage sustainable customer loyalty, ensure a recurring revenue business model and are must-haves for digital-forward convenience retailers.”

H&S Energy President of Operations and Retail, Amir Hasan, also noted his excitement about the new program.

“We are excited to introduce a carwash subscription program to our customers. We are offering the ultimate level of convenience to our customers and continue to live up to our mission to be a one-stop shop for refueling, carwash services and a wide variety of snacks, beverages and specialty items,” he said.

The Power Market app is available for download for Apple and Android devices.

Since opening in 1996, H&S Energy has built and acquired more than 250 stores under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, 76, Extra Mile brands and its own brand, Power Market.