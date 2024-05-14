Rutter’s Begins Construction on 13,500-Square-Foot Prototype

The new Rutter's design will be opened in Milton, Pa.

Rutter’s has broken ground on its first 13,500-square-foot store prototype in Milton, Pa. The company expects to open this new location towards the end of 2024.

The brand-new Rutter’s will have 12 auto-fueling positions and five commercial fueling lanes, and will be open 24 hours a day. The store will also include Rutter’s extensive food menu, a 29-degree beer cave, an extensive wine selection, Spiked Slushies and Video Gaming Terminals.

Further, Rutter’s plans to employ 50 people at this location, with new employees currently starting at $18 per hour.

In addition to Rutter’s typical offerings, the 13,500-square-foot design will also introduce a brand-new look and features, which will be revealed in the coming months.

An Impressive Start To The Year

Rutter’s has come out swinging in 2024.

To kick off the year, the chain announced that it raised its minimum wage across all stores to $18 per hour. The wage increase — the company’s eighth in four years — accounted for a 7% bump for Rutter’s employees.

Rutter’s noted that it has made a point over the past four years to invest in both its employees and its communities, which has led the company to increase its minimum wage by almost 75% since 2019.

The chain has also made numerous enhancements to its food and beverage lineup in 2024. In January, Rutter’s rolled out its new limited time offer (LTO) menu, which included innovative offerings like a Cinnamon Breakfast Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Mac Bowl and more.

Then in April, the chain added three new sandwiches to its LTO menu — The Italiano, Spicy Italian and Powerhouse Chicken Parm.

“Our customers undeniably favor the Italian flavor profile, and we’re committed to fulfilling their preferences by consistently improving our selection with the introduction of new items,” said Philip Santini, Rutter’s Senior Director of Advertising and Food Service.

The company has not only listened to their customers’ foodservice preferences, but also their beverage preferences.

In late April, Rutter’s partnered with Evil Genius to launch a private label beer called “Don’t Have a Cow Citra IPA.”

“As we continue to bring new flavorful and unique craft beers to our customers, we strive to have fun, but most importantly, offer a great tasting brew,” said Adam Long, senior category manager at Rutter’s. “Having the opportunity to work with Evil Genius, a great local brewery, makes it even better.”

Rutter’s continues to prove itself as an innovative and adaptable brand, while the chain continues to roll out new stores across its existing markets — positioning itself for growth and success in the future.

Headquartered in York, Pa., Rutter’s currently operates 87 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.