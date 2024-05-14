Wawa Announces Details for the 2024 Wawa Foundation Hero Award

Submissions for the prestigious award will be accepted from now until May 31.

Wawa has revealed the details and timeline for its upcoming Wawa Foundation Hero Award, which will be presented during the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization and its volunteers serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving independence, protecting safety and mentoring and inspiring youth.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award timeline:

Submissions Accepted: May 6 – May 31

Community Voting Period: June 13 – 28

Award Announcement: July 4

To submit an entry, qualified non-profit organizations can share a story or video about their impact on the Philadelphia community, including mission, purpose and services, through The Wawa Foundation website. The four most compelling stories will be selected for voting by the public. Voting will occur from June 13 – 28.

The organization receiving the highest number of votes will be submitted to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for confirmation. Once confirmed, they will then be recognized with The Wawa Foundation Hero Award on July 4.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award recipient will be announced during the July 4th Celebration of Freedom Ceremony with The Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner receiving a $50,000 grant, and the runners up each receiving $10,000 grants.

Previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award winners are not eligible for a period of ten years from the year they won, and previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award runners up are not eligible for a period of five years from the year they were recognized.

More information can be found on the company’s website.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and/or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials.