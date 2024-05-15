7-Eleven Launches Frozen Pizza Offering

The take-and-bake option is made with the same ingredients as 7-Eleven's hot, in-store pizza.

7-Eleven — in honor of National Pizza Party Day on May 17 — has launched brand new offerings for customers at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store nationwide. The new additions include:

7-Select Frozen Pizza: Made with the same fan-favorite recipe and ingredients as 7-Eleven’s in-store fresh pizza, 7-Select Frozen Pizza can be found in the freezer section at participating stores in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni.

Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza: The reimagined 14-inch pizza, freshly baked in store and served hot, has 30% more of 7-Eleven’s signature sliced and diced pepperoni, topped with a mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheese blend.

In addition to the pizza deals, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can purchase 8 boneless wings for just $3.99 and get 8 wings for free, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through June 25.

“From the mouthwatering taste of our new 7-Select Frozen Pizza and the revamped baked in store Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza to unbeatable deals on our delicious wings, 7-Eleven is the go-to spot for all of your pizza party needs,” said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private & emerging brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. “With the rollout of the 7-Select Frozen Pizza, we are delighted to offer customers the same exceptional quality they get in stores, directly from the comfort of their own kitchens.”

Customers can also take advantage of the 7NOW Delivery program, which is available throughout the U.S. on the App Store or Google Play.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.