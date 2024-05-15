Casey’s Introduces New BBQ Pulled Pork Options

The chain has launched its limited-time BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza and King's Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders.

Casey’s has kicked off summer with the launch of an all-new BBQ pulled Pork Pizza with slow-smoked pulled pork.

Like other customer favorites, the BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch-dough. It is then topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, real mozzarella, slow-smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion and thick-cut pickles.

“Casey’s new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza exemplifies the unexpected food innovation we continue to deliver to our guests, emphasizing the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal with fresh ingredients and bold flavors from a convenience store,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “As the nation’s fifth largest pizza chain, Casey’s continues to deliver the combinations our guests crave, and this time it’s the sweet and savory tastes you’d expect from a summer BBQ.”

For $16.99, customers can order a large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza online or in the Casey’s app. And, on National BBQ Day (May 16), customers can get a large BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken Pizza for just $10.

In addition to the new pizza offering, the chain also introduced the King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders. The limited-time sandwiches are made with hand-trimmed, slow-smoked pork, topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce and tick-cut pickles served on King’s Hawaiian slider buns for $6.49.

Casey’s customers can enjoy several other deals this summer, including:

Large specialty pizza — including the new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza — for just $14 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 25

BOGO 50% off any large single-topping pizza through June 25

Buy any large pizza and get a large single-topping pizza 50% off from June 26 through Sept. 3

$3 Cheesy Breadsticks with any large pizza through Sept. 3

Additionally, Casey’s Rewards members can play Scratch, Match & Win in the app for a chance to win prizes through Sept. 3.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.