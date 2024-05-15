Stewart’s Shops Gives $480,000 in Scholarship Awards

Since 1999, Stewart's Shops' Make Your Own scholarship has provided a total of $7.4 million in scholarships.

Stewart’s Shops has awarded $480,000 to 92 students in the Stewart’s family for the 2024-2025 academic year through the Make Your Own scholarship.

These students will be attending major universities, SUNY colleges, community colleges and vocational schools, majoring in fields like Business Administration, Nursing, Cyber Security, Political Science, Pre-Law and many more.

In 1999, Philly Dake established the Make Your Own Scholarship program to help parents with the high costs of a college education. She coined the phrase “Make Your Own” to emphasize that students have control over their education.

Dake recognized that while money creates opportunities, genuine learning happens when students engage with their studies and realize they truly shape their own education, the company noted in a statement.

Since its inception, this scholarship program has supported 678 students, providing a total of $7.4 million in scholarships. It is a testament to Stewart’s commitment to helping families and empowering students to pursue their academic and career aspirations.

The immediate family members of any of the company’s active partners are eligible for this scholarship. It has made college and career dreams a reality, easing this financial burden for many families. Any eligible dependent of a current Stewart’s employee seeking education beyond high school can apply. To learn more about our benefits, including the Make Your Own scholarship, ESOP, and more, visit the company’s career page.