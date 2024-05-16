2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo Comes to a Close

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo has wrapped up in Indianapolis, Ind., after three action-packed days on the busy show floor, numerous networking opportunities and world-class education sessions from industry professionals.

After 25 years in Chicago, 2024 marked the first year that the Sweets & Snacks Expo set up shop in Indianapolis.

The show was a huge success, making it the largest Sweets & Snacks Expo to date. Throughout the week, 16,000 attendees got the chance to visit 1,000 exhibitors — a show record.

Attendees from more than 25 countries flocked to the 250,000-square-foot show floor to learn about the new developments and innovations in the industry.

“As the top innovation showcase in the confectionery and snack categories, the Sweets & Snacks Expo offers an opportunity for the community to come together to debut products, gain insights and create meaningful connections,” said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association — which is the host organization for the Sweets & Snacks Expo. “This year’s show solidified that there is no better place to do so than right here in Indianapolis. You could feel a renewed energy on the show floor from manufacturers, retailers, brokers and suppliers alike — and everyone is buzzing about our bright future.”

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo isn’t just a sweet new addition to the world-class events that we host in Indy — it’s also big business,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “Our partnership drove a positive economic impact of more than $12 million that benefits all corners of central Indiana. Even though the show just ended, we’re already looking forward to welcoming this exceptional event back to Indy in 2025 and beyond.”

Show Highlights

The Sweets & Snacks Expo has a hugely significant impact on the confectionery and snack communities — both on the show floor and beyond.

The show kicked off with the Most Innovative New Product Awards, highlighting new branded consumer products evaluated by a panel of retailers from all channels of trade.

Best in Show: Nerdy Nuts — Avalanche Peanut Butter Treat took home the top award for most innovative new product. Winning this award has historically served as a harbinger of future success for the brand and company.

Only-in-Indy Experiences: A blockbuster Happy Hour event had attendees fired up for a preview of Caitlin Clark’s new home base at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they enjoyed food, drinks, games and networking. Later in the week, the Sweets & Snacks community headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch an Indy 500 practice session — a preview of Indy’s next highly anticipated event.

Giving back: The Sweets & Snacks Expo partnered with USO and Give Kids the World Village to donate products to service members and children in need across the country.

The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo will return to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis May 13-15, with a pre-show day on May 12.

The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, which represents nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states, and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields.