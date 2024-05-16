GPM Investments Starts Selling Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

The ARKO Corp. subsidiary has introduced the new foodservice offering to enhance the customer experience at participating locations, the company said.

GPM Investments — a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. — announced it is now selling Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Nathan’s Famous will be the company’s new supplier of quality, 100% all-beef hot dogs at more than 450 locations.

This is a continuation of the company’s enhanced food program rollout, which aims to “provide the best quality food at the best prices available,” the company noted in a press release.

With this new offering, the company will elevate customers’ dining experience by adding a well-known product to its menu. Nathan’s Famous hot dogs will be sold alongside additional food and beverage options, including Tornados and cold fountain drinks.

“We’re dedicated to offering our customers high-quality food options, and exclusively selling Nathan’s Famous allows us to take that commitment a step further,” said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO. “This enables us to stand by our key food pillars, which are relevant, delicious and easy to execute offerings. Paired with the upcoming summer season, we are eager to add this iconic hot dog to our menu, providing our customers with an appetizing and convenient option they’ll love.”

The hot dogs are available now for $1.99 each or two for $3.33 for enrolled fas REWARDS members at select locations under the company’s many brands, including E-Z Mart, fas mart, Pride and more.

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., the company operates a family of brands that offer prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick-serve restaurant brands.

Its fas REWARDS loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.