Registration Opens for NAG’s CStore Momentum

Young executives at NAG member companies and 2023 40 Under 40 inductees are invited to attend a special conference geared toward next-generation leaders and young executives.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) has opened registration for its rising leader conference CStore Momentum, formerly known as the Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference.

2024 CStore Momentum is hosted by Yesway and will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 18 – 20.

CStore Momentum is a transformative experience complete with engaging sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities that will not only bolster industry knowledge but also cultivate the skills young leaders needed to thrive in a fast-paced environment. CStore Momentum is where young leaders converge to shape the future of convenience retail.

Together with other rising leaders from around the industry, attendees can look forward to:

Teambuilding and Networking

Behind the curtain sessions with Yesway — including loyalty, foodservice, private label

An interactive leadership workshop with John Matthews, former president of Jimmy John’s

A store tour of Yesway/Allsup’s including their Speedway concessions and Allsup’s Express

And, of course, Allsup’s Burritos (…need we say more?!)

Register today! Or, view the full agenda for 2024 CStore Momentum.

CStore Momentum is a member only program. Retail attendees must be employed by a NAG member company or be a 2023 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch inductee. Sponsorship of CStore Momentum is exclusively available to the current Allied Supplier companies. Learn more about joining NAG at nagconvenience.com. Or, questions regarding your membership status can be sent to Allison Dean, executive director of NAG at [email protected].

Young Executives Organization (YEO)

YEO is a cohort within NAG membership specifically for the individuals who will lead the next generation of the convenience and fuel retailing industry. All individuals within NAG member companies who demonstrate leadership potential are encouraged to participate in YEO events, including CStore Momentum. There is no official age restriction to participate, however, YEO participants have historically been approximately early 40’s or younger.