USA Today Announces its 10Best C-Store Winners

USA Today readers voted for the "Best Gas Station Brand" and the "Best Gas Station for Food."

USA Today has announced the results for its annual 10Best series, in which readers voted on their favorite c-store brands.

This year, Kwik Trip was named the “Best Gas Station Brand,” and Royal Farms was named the “Best Gas Station for Food.”

USA Today noted that the list was selected by an expert panel, which was then voted on by USA Today readers. The chains were evaluated by not just fuel offerings, but bathroom cleanliness, customer service, food and beverage offerings and much more.

The following 10 chains were recognized by the publication as the “Best Gas Station Brands.”

Kwik Trip Hy-Vee Casey’s Royal Farms RaceTrac Maverik Rutter’s TravelCenters of America QuikTrip Buc-ee’s

As c-store retailers are well aware, there is so much more that goes into running a c-store than simply selling gas. One of the fastest growing and most profitable categories in recent years is foodservice.

Foodservice in convenience stores has evolved considerably, to the point where some c-stores can be almost indistinguishable from traditional quick service restaurants (QSRs).

Retailers have made c-stores a food destination, where in the past they were often overlooked for QSRs. It is an exciting time in the industry as foodservice shows no sign of slowing down.

Here are the results for USA Today’s “Best Gas Stations for Food.”

Royal Farms Casey’s Kwik Trip Rutter’s TravelCenters of America Maverik QuickChek Weigel’s QuikTrip Buc-ee’s

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the title of ‘Best Gas Station for Food’ from USA Today’s 10Best Awards,” said Aliyah Atayee, public relations manager at Royal Farms. “This accolade is a testament to the persistent dedication and unwavering commitment of our team members who strive to provide exceptional food and service to our valued customers.”

TravelCenters of America CEO Debi Boffa also shared her excitement on being named to both lists.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to prioritize enhancing the guest experience for all travelers,” said Debi Boffa, CEO. “Thank you to our nearly 19,000 team members across the country for working hard every day to help us achieve this honor; we will continue delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”