Gonnella Baking Co. Unveils New Look for Retail Sliced Breads

The new packaging is expected to hit shelves in July.

Gonnella Baking Co. has introduced a new look for its line of retail sliced breads.

“As the first redesign in nearly a decade, we knew it was time to evolve the look,” said Dave Gonnella, vice president of sales. “We liked many of the designs, but ultimately, we needed to find out what resonated best with shoppers.”

Ready to make a bold change, Gonnella revealed new photography to “inspire culinary creations, while reminding customers of Gonnella’s trusted brand quality and heritage,” the company noted in a statement.

A total of four new designs were tested against existing packaging with feedback from over 1,100 shoppers in a recent Nielsen Bases Study, revealing what consumers value most about the Gonnella brand and a clear preference for the new look. The selected design received an 81% score for high shopper appeal with attractive packaging and 76% of shoppers agreed it would capture their attention in-store.

Gonnella’s brand purchase intent increased to 79% across c-store shoppers with 76% of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers signaling they are likely to purchase. Shoppers rated “quality/taste perception” as the dominant factor in bread purchasing decisions, followed by price and freshness.

The new signature packages for Gonnella White Bread, Wheat Bread, Hamburger Buns, Hot Dog Buns, Ciabatta and Italian Rolls are expected to hit retail shelves in July and will be on display at the International Dairy Deli & Bakery Association (IDDBA) show June 9-11.

“The new design brings gratification that we are honoring our tradition while introducing our trusted, signature quality to new groups of consumers,” said Dave Gonnella.

Founded in Chicago in 1886, Gonnella Baking Co. is a nationwide, high-quality supplier for retail, in-store bakery and foodservice industries.

The Gonnella Baking Company produces over four million pounds of product weekly, in four modern facilities in Chicago, Aurora, Schaumburg, Ill., and Hazle Township, Pa.