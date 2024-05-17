How This Chain Eliminated 25 Percent of Inventory Lag

Sponsored by SSCS

Kashyap Patel, owner and president of Kash Station—a chain of convenience stores spread across the low country border of Georgia and South Carolina—faced significant challenges juggling multiple platforms during daily operations. Operational inefficiencies hampered his business’s productivity and profitability.

“We were using multiple apps and systems. Between pulling data from the back office, managing Excel sheets, and tracking income and expenses, it was a lot of manual work,” Patel says. “Managers would start the day pulling together reports manually, which was time-consuming and prone to errors.”

The need for a streamlined solution led Patel to SSCS, renowned for its integration capabilities, blending inventory, purchasing, and financial management into one cohesive package. Its back-office system connects to the store’s POS, allowing operators to efficiently track sales, update fuel prices, and adjust inventory from one central location. This integration enables quick adjustments to pricing and inventory management, simplifying daily operations and helping maintain profit margins.

“SSCS is next-level if you want control over your inventory and finances. It’s all in one package,” Patel says. “Now, my managers can start and end their day with a complete report of what’s in, what’s out, and daily expenses. We just didn’t have this kind of streamlined process with our previous provider.”

A standout feature for Kash Station has been the handheld devices provided by SSCS. “It’s been a game changer for us,” Patel says. The tool streamlines the process of inventory management and price adjustments, significantly reducing errors at the point of sale and ensuring price accuracy, preserving trust with customers.

SSCS empowers Patel’s managers with real-time data and analytics, improving decision-making and operational visibility. “My managers can manage more efficiently. They don’t have to worry about manually entering data from one back office to my Excel,” Patel says. “With SSCS, they come in the morning and all the data is there.”

A crucial upgrade for Patel’s store is SSCS’ customer service. The support staff at SSCS not only resolves issues but educates and guides Kash Station’s managers through each problem, solving immediate problems and building capability within Patel’s team. “The support team is not only responsive but ensures our managers understand each step of the process for thorough resolution and future prevention,” Patel says.

With over 40 years of experience and founded by an expert in the convenience store and gas business, SSCS offers software specifically designed to meet the unique challenges faced by convenience store operators. With deep industry knowledge, SSCS ensures that its tools are tailored to enhance the management of convenience stores effectively. Now, Kash Station is not just keeping pace; they are setting the pace in the C-store industry.

“Before SSCS, we were always lagging behind with 25 percent of items that came in not being scanned correctly. Now, everything is being tracked,” Patel says. “Looking ahead, SSCS will help us track inventory, know what is sold, and do our orders for us. It’s made our operations so much easier, and is a must for any growing convenience store.”

To enhance your C-store operations, visit the SSCS website.