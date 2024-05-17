Pilot Appoints New Executive Vice President, CTO

Andy Lupo will fill in for the retired Mike Rogers.

Pilot has announced the promotion of Andy Lupo — formerly senior vice president, advanced analytics and business development — to his new role of executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO).

Lupo’s official start date was Friday, May 10. He is assuming the role following the retirement of Mike Rogers.

In the new role, he is responsible for delivering enterprise technology and digital technology that provides a seamless customer experience.

In 2020, Lupo joined the company as vice president, focusing on commercial advanced analytics practice at Pilot. Most recently, he led the company’s cross-functional effort to enable strategic connected decision making across fuel pricing, loyalty, B2B sales, revenue growth management and real estate.

Prior to joining Pilot, Lupo spent 20 years across different facets of the commercial business at Altria in Atlanta, Ga. This includes analytics, digital marketing, trade marketing and sales.

Lupo graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, focusing on finance and economics.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 870 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.

In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 15 billion gallons of fuel per year.