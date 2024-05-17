TA Opens New Texas Location

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its newest TA Express location in Pleasanton, Texas.

The new travel center is a franchised site offering food, fuel, convenience items and other services and amenities for professional truck drivers and motorists.

TA Express Pleasanton offers:

Branded gasoline Valero with 32 fueling positions

Five diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

75 truck parking spaces

Reserve It Parking (19 spaces)

100+ car parking spaces

Five private showers including one ADA

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Big Madre QSR

Wendy’s (coming soon)

Pizza Hut Express (coming soon)

Blue Bell ice cream counter (coming soon)

CAT Scale

TravelCenters of America Inc., part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA has over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of “returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”