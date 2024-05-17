Continue to Site

TA Opens New Texas Location

The TA Express, located in Pleasanton, Texas, boasts 75 truck parking spaces.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its newest TA Express location in Pleasanton, Texas.

The new travel center is a franchised site offering food, fuel, convenience items and other services and amenities for professional truck drivers and motorists.

TA Express Pleasanton offers:

  • Branded gasoline Valero with 32 fueling positions
  • Five diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
  • 75 truck parking spaces
  • Reserve It Parking (19 spaces)
  • 100+ car parking spaces
  • Five private showers including one ADA
  • Driver’s lounge
  • Laundry facilities
  • Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
  • Big Madre QSR
  • Wendy’s (coming soon)
  • Pizza Hut Express (coming soon)
  • Blue Bell ice cream counter (coming soon)
  • CAT Scale

TravelCenters of America Inc., part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA has over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of “returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

