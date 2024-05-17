TA Opens New Texas Location

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its newest TA Express location in Pleasanton, Texas.
The new travel center is a franchised site offering food, fuel, convenience items and other services and amenities for professional truck drivers and motorists.
TA Express Pleasanton offers:
- Branded gasoline Valero with 32 fueling positions
- Five diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
- 75 truck parking spaces
- Reserve It Parking (19 spaces)
- 100+ car parking spaces
- Five private showers including one ADA
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry facilities
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Big Madre QSR
- Wendy’s (coming soon)
- Pizza Hut Express (coming soon)
- Blue Bell ice cream counter (coming soon)
- CAT Scale
TravelCenters of America Inc., part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA has over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of “returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”