Tamper-Evident Snack Containers

Placon has launched its new Crystal Seal Delectables line of tamper-evident square dry snack containers. The product line’s crystal-clear packaging is fully recyclable, and the line’s square design maximizes shelf space, making it perfect for displaying candies, nuts, trail mixes, and dried fruit.

In addition, the line’s tamper-evident lid design features labeled grip tabs and non-scrape indication, allowing consumers to easily identify whether a package has been opened or tampered with. Delectables square containers are available now in five popular sizes: eight ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 24 ounces and 32 ounces.

Placon

www.placon.com