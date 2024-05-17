The Kent Cos. Acquires Jack’s Convenience Stores

The Kent Cos. — based in Midland, Texas — has announced the recent acquisition of Jack’s Convenience Stores, which encompasses eight c-stores throughout west Texas.

The acquired stores, located in Midland, San Angelo and Abilene, represent an “attractive addition to The Kent Cos.’ network,” the company noted in a statement.

Along with the Chevron and Texaco fuel brands, the acquisition positions Kent Kwik as a formidable competitor in the region’s convenience retail landscape.

With the addition of the Jack’s Convenience Stores, The Kent Cos. now boasts a total store count of 111 locations in eight states along with over 150 dealer locations.

Since its inception in 1957, The Kent Cos. has continued to expand its operations, fueled by a “passion for serving guests, enriching the communities it calls home and attracting and growing with quality people who provide exceptional service,” the statement continued.

“As a local west Texas company, we are thrilled to welcome the Jack’s Convenience Stores into the Kent Kwik family,” said Kent Cos. Owner Bill Kent. “The Jack’s stores have been excellent competition for many years and now we are excited to call them family. This acquisition not only strengthens our local presence but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the communities we serve.”

As part of the transition, all acquired locations will undergo rebranding to Kent Kwik stores, offering customers a wide array of products and services. Furthermore, fuel offerings will be updated to feature Chevron or Texaco branded fuel.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Chevron/Texaco as our fuel brand partner,” said Todd Watkins, president of The Kent Cos. “Chevron’s reputation for quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service in our Kent Kwik stores to our communities. We look forward to offering our guests an even better fueling experience.”

The Kent Cos. has noted that it is eager to integrate the newly acquired locations into its network and continue to serve and reinvest in the west Texas community.

The Kent Cos. are comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, WesTex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels.