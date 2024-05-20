bp Partners With Frito Lay to Introduce Exclusive Summer Offering

The companies have worked together to launch exclusive beverage cups at bp-owned Thorntons and ampm stores.

bp has announced a new collaboration with Frito Lay to introduce a dual brand activation on dispensed beverage cups at all ampm and Thorntons locations for the summer season.

The promotion, which officially launched on May 1, will feature Cheetos branding on ampm 40-ounce cups and Thorntons 44-ounce cups.

Summer is the most important season in convenience, and Cheetos is a customer favorite and top selling salty snack at both ampm and Thorntons, which made the collaboration an easy choice for both brands, bp noted.

During the summer promotion, all ampm app and Thorntons Refreshing Rewards Loyalty Guests will have a chance to win exclusive Cheetos branded merchandise. Through the loyalty programs, guests will receive one free entry into the drawings and will receive subsequent entries with any purchase of the cup or any Frito Lay item.

More than 1,200 Cheesy Swag prizes will be awarded. Both brands also plan to utilize their social channels throughout the summer to promote the collaboration.

“This collaboration exemplifies our strong, strategic partner relationship with Frito Lay,” said chief product officer Kim James. “Cheetos is one of the most preferred salty snacks among our guests at both ampm and Thorntons. As we dive into summer selling season, I’m so excited for our guests to experience these powerful brands coming together in an exclusive, new way as they visit our stores.”

Cheetos is a beloved brand across the U.S., especially resonate with Gen-Z consumers. It is in nearly three of four homes across the U.S. with a 72% household penetration.