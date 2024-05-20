Hi-Chew has expanded its footprint to a new category with the launch of its new HI-Chew Gummies. Each reimagined HI-Chew gummy piece has a juicy filling for long-lasting and true-to-life flavor. HI-Chew Gummies are offered in three fan-favorite flavors: peach, mango, and strawberry. HI-Chew Gummies are packaged in a small peg bag, making it the perfect grab-and-go snacking option. This new gummy candy will begin rolling out in select retailers nationwide in Fall 2024 in a 4.23-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Morinaga America Inc.

www.morinaga-america.com