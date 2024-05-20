Reloadable Lighter

BIC has introduced its new EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter. From outdoor grilling to lighting campfires, BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters combines safety, durability and a high-quality user experience.

Providing up to 15,000 lights, the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter conveniently reloads up to 10 times with BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters. BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter starter kits, each containing one BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter shell and one BIC Maxi Pocket lighter, are now available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $6.46.

BIC

www.us.bic.com