Weigel’s Launches Employee Rewards Program

Tennessee-based Weigel’s has announced the launch of its MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards Program. Designed to enhance employee satisfaction and foster stronger ties within the Weigel’s community, the innovative initiative offers a number of benefits.

“At Weigel’s, our employees are at the heart of everything we do,” the company noted in a statement. “Recognizing their invaluable contributions, we’re thrilled to extend the same exceptional perks enjoyed by our loyal guests to our dedicated team members through MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards.”

From exclusive discounts to sweepstakes and special offers, the program aims to enrich the lives of employees while nurturing a culture of appreciation and camaraderie.

“Weigel’s is more than just a convenience store; it’s a community. We deeply value the hard work and dedication of our team members, and MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards is our way of showing gratitude for their ongoing commitment,” says Doug Yawberry, president at Weigel’s. “By providing our employees with access to a wide range of benefits, from weekly discounts on food and gas to exciting sweepstakes, additional points for our rewards catalog and even a special weekly free item provided by a vendor for the entirety of this summer, we’re not only enhancing their overall experience but also reinforcing our dedication to their well-being and professional growth.”

Key highlights of the MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards Program include:

Weekly discounts on food and gas

Special sweepstakes

Special discounts at select local businesses

Additional points for rewards catalog

Weekly free item provided by a vendor

Weigel’s noted that it believes a happy and engaged workforce is the cornerstone of success. By investing in the wellbeing and satisfaction of employees, the company aims to drive retention and loyalty.

MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards Program underscores the company’s commitment to supporting team members in all aspects of their lives.

“Through our new employee loyalty program and app, we’re not just offering perks; we’re fostering a sense of belonging and appreciation within our Weigel’s community. It’s about creating a culture where every team member feels valued and motivated to bring their best to work every day,” said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel’s.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rovertown and PDI Loyalty to bring MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards Program to life,” Starnes continued. “Rovertown’s innovative technology and commitment to excellence, along with PDI Loyalty’s expertise in loyalty solutions, align perfectly with our vision for enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction.”

Jeffry Harrison, president of Rovertown, also expressed his excitement about the launch of Weigel’s employee loyalty.

“We are proud to collaborate with Weigel’s on this groundbreaking initiative,” he said. “Our goal is to empower businesses like Weigel’s to create meaningful connections with their employees, and the MyWeigel’s Employee Rewards Program is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and employee well-being.”

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family owned and operated east Tennessee business which operates 79 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.