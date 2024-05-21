bp: Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate Can Take Drivers 300 Miles Farther Per Year

The company's "300 Miles Farther" campaign aims to enable drivers to take advantage of the alternative fuel variety.

bp has revealed, thanks to findings from new research, that drivers can go up to 300 miles farther each year using the company’s Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate fuel compared to regular fuel.

Completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, the comprehensive proprietary research included a range of late-model sedans and car SUVs, representing top-selling vehicles. The results found that Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate delivers tangible benefits and enables drivers to cover more distance between fill-ups.

“Our consumers have long experienced the benefits of our fuels in their cars and SUVs. Continuous use of our premium fuel, Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate, ensures optimal engine performance, providing cleaner engines and unlocking your engine’s full potential,” said Mukta Tandon, vice president U.S. mobility marketing at bp. “The results of this testing are a testament to the ability to drive farther with fewer fill-ups with Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate.”

To help promote the new claim, bp is launching the “300 Miles Farther” campaign, which includes both traditional and digital advertising. The campaign showcases the results of the testing and highlights the benefits of choosing the fuel.

“As a pioneer in innovation, bp remains dedicated to discovering transformative solutions that drive progress and redefine fuel performance,” the company noted in a statement. “By providing drivers with a reliable solution to meet their evolving needs on the road, bp reaffirms its commitment to shaping a sustainable and efficient future for transportation.”

More information about the fuel can be found on the company’s website.

With $150 billion invested in the U.S. since 2005, bp employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs. bp has a bigger footprint in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world.