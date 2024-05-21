Fruit Smoothie-Flavored Energy Shot

5-hour Energy has unveiled its new Summer Smoothie Extra Strength Energy shot. Summer Smoothie 5-hour ENERGY is a vibrant blend of strawberries, creamy bananas and a touch of blueberry flavor that will transport consumers to sun-soaked days with every shot. The new flavor features the 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength blend containing B vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, zero sugar and less than five calories. Fans can now grab this power blend of fruity flavors at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

