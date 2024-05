Tic Tac has introduced its new chewy candy. Tic Tac Chewy will be available in two varieties, Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure, each offering a mix of five fruity flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape. Tic Tac Chewy will be available starting this September at a selection of retailers and will expand nationally in early 2025.

