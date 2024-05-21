Rocket Rolls Out HappyOrNot Technology at 462 Locations

Rocket — the largest privately held c-store chain on the West Coast — has announced a company-wide rollout of HappyOrNot, a feedback management solution, in all of its 462 locations across California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Rocket’s commitment to elevating customer service and loyalty across its expanding fleet,” the company noted in a statement.

Established with a focus on service and loyalty, Rocket embarked on its journey with HappyOrNot in April 2021, starting with a pilot program in 10 sites. The real-time actionable feedback, collected from the Smiley Touch and Smiley Terminal kiosks, led to an expanded rollout to 40 locations in April 2022.

“We recognize HappyOrNot as a brand differentiator and understand that this is a part of our natural progression as we continue to focus on understanding factors that impact loyalty and customer satisfaction at our stores. We are really excited about our partnership with HappyOrNot and our company-wide roll out because it keeps our goal of delivering efficient and superior customer experiences in sharp focus. We are confident that this venture will pay off in many ways for our brand,” said Bill Mullen, president of retail, Rocket.

Rollout of the program includes a HappyOrNot Smiley Touch at each store exit and Smiley Wall in every restroom. The comprehensive coverage and real-time feedback data will help Rocket track and measure key service and loyalty metrics: Customer Service, Speed of Service, Cleanliness, Pricing, Restrooms and Product Selection.

This data-driven approach empowers the chain to take quick action in areas that need improvement. Also, it can validate the results as seen through higher customer satisfaction scores and sales uplift.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership expansion with Rocket, marking a significant milestone in our journey together. Over the past three years, HappyOrNot and Rocket have forged a strong professional relationship built on trust, innovation and mutual respect. This expansion speaks volumes about our shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving operational excellence across Rocket’s entire fleet of stores. Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled insights and solutions that empower Rocket to better understand and serve their customers while maximizing efficiency and satisfaction,” said Michael Bradford, head of operations, Americas, HappyOrNot.

Following a significant rebranding in 2022 and the introduction of an innovative Rocket Stores app and Rocket CREW loyalty program in 2023, Rocket has continued to elevate the customer experience, supported by its recent expansion and the strategic use of customer feedback.

HappyOrNot, creator of the globally recognized four Smileys, enables companies to identify and optimize experiences across all touchpoints through relevant, in-moment feedback data. Companies using HappyOrNot have the ability to track, validate and compare ongoing performance.

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries and has collected and reported on over 1.5 billion feedback responses. Headquartered in Finland, HappyOrNot also has offices in the U.S. and around the globe, and a reseller network of over 100 companies.