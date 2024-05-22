7-Eleven Introduces Bold New Flavors

This summer, customers will find two new unique offerings — the Mangonada Donut and the Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee.

7-Eleven has announced the introduction of new sweet and spicy flavors to its food and beverage portfolio with the launch of the all-new Mangonada Donut with Tajin Seasoning and the limited-edition Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee.

The new Mangonada Donut, inspired by the Mexican frozen drink of the same name, is a honeymooner donut filled with a mixture of mango and chamoy and sprinkled with Tajin and sugar. The sweet and spicy combination creates a multi-dimensional flavor profile.

Customers who prefer a sweet treat without heat can try the limited-edition Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee drink. The new flavor is inspired by the customer favorite 7-Select Gummi Peach Rings — a soft, chewy peach candy — and blends the sweetness of peach with the tartness of lemonade, the company noted.

“It’s our favorite time of year — Slurpee drink season — and we’re looking forward to bringing our customers innovative new flavors all summer long, like the new Peach Candy Lemonade flavor,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). “We’re always on the lookout for the latest trends to bring exciting new additions to the menu, including diving into sweet and spicy flavors with the new Mangonada Donut.”

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a small Slurpee drink for just $1 or any size Slurpee drink and bagged candy for $2.

The Mangonada Donut and Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee drink are available for delivery on 7NOW Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.