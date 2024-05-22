‘Free Frazil Friday’ Promotion Returns for Second Year in a Row

Freezing Point, creator of the Frazil slushi, has announced that its Free Frazil Friday promotion will return for the second consecutive year, now rolling out to c-stores across the nation.

The exciting promotion garnered immense popularity in 2023 as customers in Utah, Nevada and Idaho kicked off the summer with free Frazils every Friday in June. Now, building on last year’s success, Frazil is expanding Free Frazil Friday nationwide to participating locations.

“Frazil has always been about bringing joy and refreshment to our fans,” said Sam Owens, chief marketing officer of Freezing Point. “We were thrilled by the response to Free Frazil Friday last year, which included 13 participating convenience store chains. Because of that success, we are rolling this out to more than 100 chains nationally this summer and expect to give away millions of cups of Frazil.”

The iconic frozen drink is known for its extensive flavor lineup and unique texture. Originating as a side project to a snow cone stand over 20 years ago, Frazil has quickly outgrown its beginnings to become a household name in convenience stores across its home state of Utah, garnering a nationwide fanbase.

Frazil slushies can be found in over 30,000 Frazil machines throughout the U.S.

To redeem this offer, customers can visit their nearest participating convenience store, fill up a small-sized Frazil and scan it for free at the register. The promotion is limited to one Frazil per person.

Free Frazil Friday will run from June 7-28 at participating locations nationwide.