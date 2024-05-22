Parker’s Hits a New Market

The chain has opened its first c-store in the Augusta, Ga., market, with one more to come next month.

Parker’s Kitchen has opened its first retail store in Augusta, Ga., with another planned to open in June. Both locations will be open 24/7 to serve customers across the region.

The first new Parker’s Kitchen opened May 22 at 5 a.m. Strategically positioned at the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Tobacco Road, the company’s first Augusta, Ga., store will offer award-winning, Southern-inspired food, high-quality fuel and much more.

The next site, located in North Augusta, S.C., is expected to open June 12. The North Augusta store is situated at the I-520 off-ramp and is positioned for local residents, commuters and visitors to grab signature Parker’s Kitchen food, convenience items, auto fuel and high-flow diesel.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open our first Parker’s Kitchen locations in the fast-growing Augusta market,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re laser-focused on exceeding customer expectations and being a great community partner. We can’t wait to serve our customers in the Augusta area, elevate the convenience store experience for local residents and give back to the community right here in Augusta and North Augusta.”

Both Augusta-area stores will feature made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as indoor dining, popular grab-and-go food options and a hot bar with convenient electronic kiosk ordering.

Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese, potato logs, the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads and more. The entire Parker’s Kitchen menu is handcrafted on-site from fresh ingredients by local chefs.

Additional highlights include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet and unsweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and a wide range of fountain drinks with signature Parker’s Kitchen Chewy Ice.

The inviting store design at both locations features signature Parker’s Kitchen Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry, designer lighting and clean bathrooms. Both stores feature 19 fuel dispensers, offering regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel, ethanol-free, truck diesel and DEF fuel.

Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 87 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina and plans to double the number of stores across the Southeast in the next four years. The company is currently in the midst of a major expansion into new markets including Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla.

Parker’s In The Community

Every new-to-industry store provides 25 to 30 jobs for local residents, offering highly competitive salary and benefits packages. Parker’s Kitchen also employs 75 to 85 contractors to build each new store in the metro Augusta area.

Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s Kitchen has donated more than $30 million over the past eight years to local causes and has noted its commitment to supporting education, expanding access to healthcare, reducing childhood hunger and celebrating local heroes.

Parker’s Kitchen is currently conducting a round-up campaign to support local injured veterans, with proceeds benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. Parker’s Kitchen matches 25% of all customer round-up donations to amplify the impact of customer giving.

In addition, the Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. The company has donated more than $2 million to area schools across South Carolina and Georgia since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011.

Honored as the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen has enjoyed robust 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 25 years and has been featured six times on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The company also offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store.

The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date.

Parker’s Kitchen employs 1,400 professionals throughout South Carolina and Georgia, and completes nearly a million transactions weekly.