Protein-Packed Waffles

Eggo has introduced its new Fully Loaded Waffles. Packed with 10 grams of protein per two-waffle serving, these waffles have the highest protein offering ever, with the same taste fans know and love.

Eggo Fully Loaded Chocolate Chip Brownie features a fudgy chocolate-filled batter and satisfying pockets of chocolate chips, while Eggo Fully Loaded Strawberry Delight delivers a berrylicious flavor burst from the sweet and subtly tart taste of the strawberry flavor-infused batter. The new Eggo Fully Loaded Waffles are available now at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 10-pack box.

