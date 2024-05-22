Star Wars-Themed Cookies

Oreo has released its new Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookies. When fans open their packs, they’ll be greeted with either dark side or light side Star Wars OREO Cookies with red or blue creme, respectively, that’s infused with “kyber” sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a Lightsaber. On each cookie, fans will find embossments of the corresponding dark side and light side characters, with 10 characters each across the two varieties of cookie packs. The new Star Wars OREO Cookie packs will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting June 10.

