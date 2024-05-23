Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off Per Gallon for One Day Only

Circle K has announced the nationwide return of its popular Circle K Fuel Day on Thursday, May 23. To celebrate Memorial Day weekend, the brand will lower pump prices by 40 cents per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with the discount applied directly at the pump.

“As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president, global fuels, for Circle K. “We are also proud to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day, through our support of our non-profit partner, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, during this event.”

In honor of Memorial Day, Circle K will donate 10% of the profits from fuel sales during the Fuel Day event to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

In addition, as customers enjoy Fuel Day savings while filling up, they can also save while cooling down with any size Polar Pop or Froster just 79 cents all summer long at Circle K.

More than 5,500 Circle K locations across the U.S. are participating in Circle K Fuel Day.

Circle K parent company Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel.

With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.