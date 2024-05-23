ICEE Teams Up with WK Kellogg to Introduce Cereal-Flavored Beverage

The new Froot Loops ICEE flavor is available at retailers across the country.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. subsidiary The ICEE Co. announced a new collaboration with WK Kellogg Co. to reimagine the iconic Froot Loops cereal flavor into a frozen treat.

ICEE’s new Froot Loops flavor is available at retailers nationwide, including Maverik, K&G, Meijer Gas and Sky Zone. Additionally, Target stores around the country are set to release the flavor this summer, as well as Thorntons, Wesco, Jacksons Food Stores and other retailers.

The new flavor combines combines two nostalgic classics: the flavors of Froot Loops in a sip of an ICEE. The mashup is “must-try flavor for kids and adults alike,” the companies noted in a statement.

“ICEE and Froot Loops are beloved brands that instantly transport you to childhood and make everyday moments special,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing for The ICEE Co. “As more people are seeking products that evoke nostalgia and fun, partnering with WK Kellogg Co. to offer a new Froot Loops flavored ICEE was a natural fit. We saw excellent success last year when we transformed our iconic Cherry ‘n Blue Razz ICEE flavor into a cereal format, and we’re excited to now offer Froot Loops as an icy, cool frozen beverage.”

“We are delighted to partner with The ICEE Co. on this new flavor,” said Laura Newman, vice president, brand marketing at WK Kellogg Co. “This partnership is more than just a fusion of the fruity flavors in a new format: it’s a trip down memory lane with two nostalgic brands. Fans of ICEE and Froot Loops will love every sip of this iconic flavor.”

ICEE has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming a leading brand in frozen beverages. The new Froot Loops ICEE flavor will continue to roll out to additional retailers and entertainment venues this summer.

WK Kellogg’s iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, its brands play a key role in promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing.