Marathon Pipe Line Wins API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award

Marathon Pipe Line took home the award for its commitment to public engagement and a zero-incident safety culture, the company said.

Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) was recently honored by the American Petroleum Institute (API) with the 2023 API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award in the large operator category.

The award represents operators who are industry leaders for their exceptional safety performance, public engagement and innovative work to drive the industry to zero mainline releases.

“Marathon Pipe Line stood out for its excellence in every category of review,” said Mike Sommers, API President and CEO.

API represents all segments of the natural gas and oil industry in the U.S. Each year, three pipeline operators — one small, one medium and one large — are selected by their peers to receive the API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award.

The selection committee evaluates pipeline operators’ implementation of the framework for Pipeline Safety Management System and the operators’ commitment to learning and sharing with the industry.

“MPL distinguished themselves in 2023 by developing a new and revolutionary safety course for leaders,” said Sommers. “Their innovative approach to right-of-way aerial monitoring and vegetation maintenance and significant strides in integrity management have advanced the knowledge base of both the company and the industry as a whole.”

Last year, MPL executed a robust safety improvement plan, prioritizing an enhanced safety culture. As a part of the plan, the Tools for Exceptional Safety Leadership training was conducted to empower leaders to use safety tools effectively. MPL focused on enhancing pipeline integrity programs and shared insights with other operators, including improvements in geohazard management and girth weld defect assessments.

Additionally, MPL’s dedication to safety fuels its pursuit of innovation in right-of-way maintenance and monitoring, demonstrated by MPL’s investment in Flyscan. This technology uses aerial imagery and artificial intelligence to detect leaks and threats along pipelines.

“At Marathon Pipe Line, safety is not just a priority — it’s ingrained in our culture,” said Rich St. Amour, MPL President. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of every individual in our organization to prioritize safety above all else and to advance the industry, and last year our people did