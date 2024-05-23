Rovertown Shares Best Practices for Mobile App in New Report

The report was based on an analysis from more than 78 million push notifications sent in 2023.

C-store focused mobile app platform Rovertown recently released a report highlighting the best practices for mobile app push notifications.

Based on an analysis of over 78 million push notifications sent by dozens of convenience retailers between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, the report offers concrete guidelines for character count, emoji usage, dayparts, message phrasing and more.

“Push notifications are an essential aspect of any modern mobile app and engagement strategy,” said Tyler Cameron, head of strategy and analytics at Rovertown. “Unfortunately, best practices have not been widely disseminated within our industry. Rovertown’s new report bridges that gap and offers valuable insights to both novices and experts alike.”

Highlights include:

Curiosity Drives Engagement. Short teaser messages and longer notifications that were cut off due to character count limits were shown to be 121% more effective than the average push notification.

Short teaser messages and longer notifications that were cut off due to character count limits were shown to be 121% more effective than the average push notification. Timing is Crucial. Notifications sent during morning and evening hours performed up to 178% better than the average push notification.

Notifications sent during morning and evening hours performed up to 178% better than the average push notification. Beyond Price Points. Notifications highlighting contests performed 30% better than the median standalone push notification, while those focusing on a retail price point performed 32% worse.

Notifications highlighting contests performed 30% better than the median standalone push notification, while those focusing on a retail price point performed 32% worse. Utilize Positive Phrasing. Push notifications with negative phrasing — such as “don’t miss out” — performed 9% worse than the median standalone push notification.

Push notifications with negative phrasing — such as “don’t miss out” — performed 9% worse than the median standalone push notification. Emojis Matter. Push notifications with emojis performed 50% better than the median standalone push notification.

Following an initial analysis in January 2024, Rovertown provided a select group of retailers with push notification guidelines. Those adhering to at least three key best practices — increasing frequency, using emojis and sending messages in the morning — experienced an average increase of 17% in unique app users.

“Driving results doesn’t always mean investing more money into your app,” said Tyler Cameron, head of strategy and analytics at Rovertown. “As a former retailer, I’ve seen how effective push notifications can be when it comes to communicating your app’s purpose and driving engagement. I’m confident that this report will help many retailers in our industry identify new opportunities for success.”

To download the full report, click here.