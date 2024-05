Kretek International’s Cuban Rounds value starts with premium wrapper and filler tobacco blends that deliver a consistently smooth, medium-mild taste. They’re a perfect fit in the tobacco shelf set with eight fresh packs per tray. Cuban Rounds are hand-made in Nicaragua in natural, Maduro, and Connecticut shade wrappers. They are also offered in four popular sizes for any cigar occasion, from weddings or golf to just watching the sunset.

Kretek International Inc.

www.kretek.com