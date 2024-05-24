Hatco Corp. has launched the Dry Soup Well, which provides gentle, even heating without needing water to rethermalize and hold hot soups and other liquid foods at optimum serving temperatures.

The wells feature an intuitive user interface and are preprogrammed with four customizable presets and six preset temperatures. The well will automatically transfer from rethermalization mode to hold mode, and an adjustable stir timer will alert operators when it’s time to stir the food. Models are available in 120V and as countertop or built-in; the countertop models are available in a clear anodized or bold black gloss finish.

Hatco Corp.

www.hatcocorp.com