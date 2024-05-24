Maverik and Kum & Go Launch Summer Promotions

Customers can find deals on fresh food, snacks and more throughout the season.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) have announced a lineup of new summer promotions, including the return of Maverik’s smoked meats, stuffed cookies and more.

Maverik acquired Kum & Go in 2023, and this will be the first time that both brands will offer consistent summer offerings across their combined 20-state footprint.

Following the success of its smoked meats program last year, Maverik will introduce its smoked brisket breakfast and lunch offerings again, which will be available in both Maverik and K&G locations and run now through summer. Maverik-only locations will feature a Two-Meat and Mac Bowl, a Pepper Jack Mac, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork and a Green Chile Smoked Pork Burrito. Kum & Go locations will feature the Brisket Burritos and a Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Maverik and K&G rewards members can redeem additional summer savings with the 89-cent Fountain Frenzy now through Oct. 1. The deal will be available for up to a large size fountain drink across all stores. Both Maverik Adventure Club and K&G &Rewards members can enjoy a wide selection of soda flavors with their choice of a to-go cup with cubed or nugget ice.

Both Maverik and K&G now offer the same donuts, including variations like cake donuts, bars, fritters and more. Staples include the chocolate and maple bar and triangle glazed donuts. Available for a limited time, donut fans can also enjoy the s’mores donut, which will be available from July 3 through Oct. 1.

Oversized cookies are now available at all Maverik and K&G locations. Standard flavor offerings include Macachocacoconut (Maverik’s prized macadamia nut, chocolate chip and coconut), peanut butter cup, chocolate chip and more. A favorite from last summer returns with the s’mores stuffed cookie available in stores from July 3 through Oct. 1.

Maverik also just debuted Nitro Mobile Pay. With this new feature, Maverik’s Adventure Club’s upgraded Nitro Card members can scan and pay while receiving Nitro level benefits using a QR code in store and an authorization code at the pump, versus having to carry and swipe a physical Nitro card. Customers can utilize it in store or at the pump using the “Pay” feature in the app.

Beyond summer, Maverik’s Adventure Club and Kum & Go &Rewards members can find daily deals on items like donuts, drinks, food and fuel.

Maverik currently operates 400 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Additionally, Kum & Go serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.