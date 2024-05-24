New Sparkling Water Flavors

Topo Chico has expanded Topo Chico Sabores, a new collection of premium sparkling waters and the brand’s first-ever drink to be sold in a slim can. Made with filtered sparkling water, real fruit juice, and a hint of herbal extracts, Topo Chico Sabores is available in three unique flavors: lime with a hint of mint extract, tangerine with a hint of ginger extract, and blueberry with a hint of hibiscus extract. Sabores is available now at retailers nationwide for $1.50 per individual can and $8.06 for an eight-pack.

