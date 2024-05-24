Quicklee’s Opens Niagara Falls Travel Center

The new site is the first Quicklee's in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., market.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has announced the grand opening of its newest location — a travel center in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant expansion for Quicklee’s, a family-owned and operated business renowned for its commitment to providing fast, clean and friendly service since 1995,” the company noted in a statement.

Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s has consistently pursued opportunities for growth while upholding its core values. The inauguration of the Niagara Travel Center “represents a continuation of this tradition, bringing the renowned Quicklee’s experience to the vibrant community of Niagara Falls,” the statement continued.

Quicklee’s Travel Centers offers a comprehensive array of services tailored to modern travelers. From fueling stations to gourmet snacks, the Niagara Travel Center is a one-stop destination for all travel needs, ensuring that every customer can find what they need with ease.

Moreover, the launch of the Go Local program in 2018 underscores Quicklee’s commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering community engagement. By partnering with regional food manufacturers, Quicklee’s not only enhances its product offerings, but also strengthens the economic fabric of the areas it serves.

“As Quicklee’s embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company reaffirms its pledge to uphold the highest standards of service, convenience and community involvement,” the chain noted. “The Niagara Travel Center stands as a testament to Quicklee’s unwavering commitment to excellence, inviting residents and travelers alike to experience the convenience and hospitality that have become synonymous with the Quicklee’s name.”

The Quicklee’s Story

Quicklee’s is one of upstate New York’s largest and fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains.

The first Quicklee’s location, founded by Pete Bruckel and his family, opened in 1995 with the idea that there is “always convenience in our lives.” Since then, each store that the company has opened follows the same mentality.

When Quicklee’s acquires or builds a new location, the company designs, stocks and hires employees who will help to ensure that customers have access to goods they need.

Today, Quicklee’s remains family-owned and led by Ken Perelli. Under his leadership the Quicklee’s brand, executive team, retail staff and network of locations has rapidly expanded.

Now, you can find over 28 Quicklee’s locations, in more than 18 cities, staffed by a team of 175-plus employees.

“While we experienced rapid growth in recent years to our core business, our expansion efforts didn’t stop there,” according to the company’s website. “In 2017 we expanded our business model, opening the first Quicklee’s Travel Center in Avon, N.Y.”

Quicklee’s remains focused on the growth of its network of stores both through acquisitions and new store builds, as well as growth of its community outreach efforts.