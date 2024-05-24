Refrigerator Tracking and Leak Detection System

Facilio has launched its ready-to-deploy refrigerant tracking and leak detection software solution. This is meant for all grocery and convenience store operators who want to implement an automatic leak detection system to identify and mitigate potential refrigerant leaks to achieve 100% compliance.

The refrigerant tracking and leak detection module is part of Facilio’s popular IoT solution, Connected Retail, which powers the store operations tech for U.S. and United Kingdom retail brands across 13,000 sites. The beta version of the Refrigerant Compliance and Leak Detection software solution was successfully deployed across 300 grocery and convenience store sites in the U.S.

