TA Brings Back Annual Round Up Campaign

Proceeds from the campaign will support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

bp-owned TravelCenters of America (TA) announced the return of its Round Up campaign in support of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF).

Starting now and running through July 31, customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the extra change directly benefiting professional truck drivers out of work due to illness or injury. Last year, the Round Up campaign raised over $150,000.

Since 2010, TA has raised more than $3 million through campaigns and initiatives for SCF.

“This organization is an invaluable safety net for professional drivers when they’re experiencing a difficult time in their life,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are grateful to our generous guests who recognize the value SCF brings to these incredibly hard-working men and women during their time of need.”

In addition to helping drivers facing financial hardship, SCF offers several other benefits for the professional driver community, including tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance, free vaccines and preventive cancer screening tests.

“We are so grateful for the support TravelCenters of America provides in helping our driver community,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director, SCF. “Our safety net is only as strong as our amazing partners and sponsors, and we have the best.”

Visit ta-petro.com throughout the months of June and July to read testimonials of how SCF has helped drivers get back on the road.