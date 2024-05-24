Texas Pete Expands Production of CHA! by Texas Pete

Texas Pete has announced that, amid immense growth and popularity of its CHA! by Texas Pete sriracha sauce, it is fully equipped to meet the current demand for the sauce.

“We have implemented strategic measures to ensure the consistent supply of our beloved sriracha sauce, guaranteeing that existing customers will experience no disruptions in service along with the ability to add new customers,” the company noted in a statement.

In response to the growing popularity of CHA! by Texas Pete and the increasing demand for the product, the company has expanded its production capacity to meet demand. This proactive step enables Texas Pete to maintain its high standards of quality and meet the needs of its expanding customer base.

“We understand the critical role our CHA! sriracha sauce plays in the kitchens of our operators and meals of our consumers,” said Marion Plumb, senior executive vice president of Garner Foods, the makers of Texas Pete. “Our investments in production capabilities underscore our dedication to delivering the highest quality products consistently.”

Texas Pete has noted that it remains committed to upholding the trust and satisfaction of its customers.

“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to bringing the heat to your meals for many years to come,” the statement continued.

Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., Garner Foods produces premium sauces, salsas and condiments under the Texas Pete and Green Mountain Gringo brands. Since 1929, Garner Foods has grown into one of the most respected sauce companies in the U.S.