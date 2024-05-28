Mini Beef and Cheese Sticks

Country Archer has unveiled its new Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks. Crafted with high-quality, 100% grass-fed beef and infused with real cheddar cheese, each 0.5-ounce stick offers a nutritious treat with four grams of protein per serving. Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience or lunchbox additions, these flavorful bites deliver the perfect blend of simplicity and premium taste, making them a surefire hit for even the pickiest eaters. The Beef & Cheese Minis will begin rolling out in select retailers in early August in 16-count bags for an MSRP of $14.99.

