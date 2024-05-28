Newest TA Express Opens in Arkansas

The new site is located in Jonesboro, Ark., and boasts 90 truck parking spaces.

TravelCenters of America (TA), a subsidiary of bp, has announced the opening of its newest TA Express in Jonesboro, Ark.

TA Express Jonesboro is a franchise location offering a wide variety of amenities including fuel, convenience items and a dining option for professional drivers and motorists.

Located off of Interstate-555, featured amenities include:

Quick service restaurant (QSR): KFC

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

16 gasoline fueling positions

90 truck parking spaces

86 car parking spaces

Seven private showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Dog park (coming soon)

TA’s Growth

TA has been expanding its footprint significantly in 2024.

Earlier this month, the chain opened a new-to-industry TA Express in Pleasanton, Texas, which featured most of the same amenities as the Jonesboro location, including more than 100 car parking spaces and 75 truck parking spaces.

The site also includes branded Valero gasoline with 32 fueling positions, five diesel pumps and a Big Madre QSR, with a Wendy’s and Pizza Hut Express coming soon.

Giving Back

While expanding, TA has not forgotten about the communities it serves.

Last week, the company brought back its annual Round Up campaign, which supports the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF).

Running through July 31, customers will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar, with the extra change directly benefiting professional truck drivers out of work due to illness or injury. Last year, the Round Up campaign raised over $150,000.

Since 2010, TA has raised more than $3 million through campaigns and initiatives for SCF.

“This organization is an invaluable safety net for professional drivers when they’re experiencing a difficult time in their life,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are grateful to our generous guests who recognize the value SCF brings to these incredibly hard-working men and women during their time of need.”

In addition to helping drivers facing financial hardship, SCF offers several other benefits for the professional driver community, including tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance, free vaccines and preventive cancer screening tests.

TravelCenters of America is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA has over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of “returning every traveler to the road better than they came,” the company noted.