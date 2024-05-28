Nouria to Install 57 New Bitcoin ATM Kiosks

The New England-based chain partnered with Bitcoin Depot to launch the network of ATMs.

Nouria Energy has announced a new partnership with Bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company Bitcoin Depot. Beginning in Q2 2024, Bitcoin Depot will deploy its kiosks into 57 of Nouria’s 175 company-owned c-stores across Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

“We are excited to partner with Bitcoin Depot to introduce BTM kiosks in Nouria stores, offering our guests exciting new opportunities to engage with cryptocurrency,” said Kristine Modugno, director of category management at Nouria. “We continuously strive to elevate our suite of products and services for guests, and Bitcoin Depot’s products exemplify a customer-centric approach that perfectly aligns with our operational mentality.”

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, the company noted in a statement. This allows users to access the broader digital financial system, including using Bitcoin to make payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases and investments.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Nouria, a respected leader in convenience retail, as we continue our ambitious growth journey throughout 2024,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. “At Bitcoin Depot, it is our singular mission to provide unparalleled convenience and pioneering solutions to enhance crypto accessibility for our customers. That objective is made possible through synergistic collaboration with our network of like-minded retail partners, and we look forward to our partnership with Nouria in the months ahead.”

Bitcoin Depot has enacted a series of significant growth and expansion initiatives thus far in 2024. In April 2024, Bitcoin Depot announced a partnership with its first major grocery chain and purchased an additional 2,300 kiosks to meet increased retailer demand.

The company’s momentum was reinforced further by recent expansions into Australia and Puerto Rico along with achieving the largest installed fleet of BTMs in its history by surpassing its goal of signing 8,000 BTM locations ahead of schedule.

Nouria Energy Corp., founded in 1989, is one of New England’s largest family-owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. With a robust c-store operation of 175 company-owned locations and a vast dealer network, Nouria provides top-tier products, fresh food and attentive customer service throughout the Northeast. Nouria also owns and operates over 60 independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.