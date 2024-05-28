Sweet and Spicy Crackers

Club Crisps and Mike’s Hot Honey are giving fans the collab of their dreams with the new Club Crisps flavored with Mike’s Hot Honey. With a light, buttery base, each crisp is flavored with Mike’s Hot Honey’s signature sweet-heat combo of 100% pure honey infused with chili peppers. Every bite delivers the perfect balance of honey and heat for the spicy-curious with lingering buttery notes. Club Crisps flavored with Mike’s Hot Honey is available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 7.1-ounce bag.

