Fintech Acquires Nexxus Group

Fintech aims to grow its business to business (B2B) capabilities through the acquisition.

Business solutions provider Financial Information Technologies (Fintech) announced that it has expanded its B2B payment capabilities through the asset acquisition of Nexxus Group, a payment solutions provider that facilitates scan-based trading and consignment selling between convenience, grocery and big-box retail stores and their vendor partners.

Established in 2003, Nexxus Group helps retailers and vendors reduce costs, improve sales visibility and increase speed to market through its powerful scan-based trading technology. The acquisition marks Fintech’s second investment in consignment-selling technology within the last six months, following its asset acquisition of iControl in December 2023.

This strengthens the payment capabilities of Fintech’s current product portfolio leveraged by over 240,000 consumer-servicing establishments and over 5,000 vendors nationwide. This represents over 1,100,000 business-to-business connections that depend on Fintech’s payment automation solutions for business transactions and cost controls across accounts payable and inventory management.

“We are pleased to add Nexxus Group’s payment capabilities to our B2B payments platform,” said Tad Phelps, CEO of Fintech. “Combining their leading payment technology for scan-based trading and consignment selling with Fintech’s invoice payment automation software, we can now process and pay all invoice types for retailers of any size.”

Under the Fintech platform, the Nexxus consignment-selling payment software will enable retailers to reduce inventory, while allowing vendors to assume control of inventory until purchased by the consumer. Upon completion of the purchase transaction at the point of sale to the consumer, the vendor submits an invoice to Fintech for items sold. The payment is then initiated between the retailer and vendor through the Fintech system.

The convenience of invoicing based on scanned purchases ensures prompt payment, minimizing discrepancies and accelerating reconciliation.

Additional benefits include accurate inventory tracking by Universal Product Code (UPC), optimized labor use, increased inventory controls, a decrease in out-of-stock products and reduced shrinkage. These benefits result in cost savings, elevated cash flow and a relationship designed to increase profitability.

“We are excited to contribute to the growth and success of Fintech’s technology portfolio,” said Mark Landgren, CEO of Nexxus Group. “The resources afforded to us through this combination, in conjunction with Fintech’s recent acquisition of iControl, will accelerate our growth in scan-based trading and consignment selling while supporting Fintech as the leader in B2B payments.”

The Nexxus Group asset acquisition closed in May 2024.