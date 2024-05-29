Maverik/Kum & Go Launch National Donut Day Deals

Loyalty members can find exclusive deals at Maverik and Kum & Go stores on June 7.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) announced that on June 7, loyalty members will be able to find special deals on baked treats in celebration of National Donut Day.

Maverik’s upgraded Nitro card holders can redeem one free donut on the day, while Maverik’s Adventure Club and Kum & Go’s &Rewards members can indulge their sweet tooth with 50% off donuts all day on June 7. The National Donut Day deal will be available across all Maverik and Kum & Go stores throughout their combined 20-state footprint.

Renowned for their unique creations, Maverik and K&G will offer a wide selection of donuts including cake donuts, bars, fritters and more. Classic favorites like the chocolate and maple bars and triangle glazed donuts will be available as well.

Beyond National Donut Day, Maverik’s Adventure Club and Kum & Go &Rewards members enjoy deals daily, not only on donuts, but also on drinks, food and fuel.

Maverik operates nearly 400 locations across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The chain is known for its premium BonFire food, as well as exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.

Kum & Go operates nearly 400 locations across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.